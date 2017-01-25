Latest Headlines

DREAM JOB: Gardener’s ideal retreat

15 hours ago
STUDENTS, gardeners, or even those simply dreaming of escaping the rat race to live the good life, might be interested in a special new ‘job’ at one of Fermanagh’s...

FUNDING BOOST: Fermanagh school to get £1m
20 hours ago
Woman fined for driving uninsured at festival truck run
23 hours ago
GONE TO THE DOGS: Thoughtless owners are taken to task
January 25, 2017

ENNISKILLEN has gone to the dogs – literally. A post on Facebook about dog fouling has received a huge response with many local residents complaining about how the streets...

Hospital staff protest over ‘gap in wages’
January 25, 2017

SWAH staff sending stark message to politicians seeking re-election

DRUGS: 50-year-old drugs man spared prison sentence
January 22, 2017
NOSTALGIA: Enniskillen Facebook page stirring memories
January 22, 2017
Quinn: Brexit is bad for business
January 22, 2017
AWFUL MESS: Elderly could bear brunt of impasse
January 21, 2017
LATE DRINK: Barman allowed late night drinkers
January 21, 2017
UNDER THREAT: Fears for future of Dublin bus
January 21, 2017
Fermanagh steamroll sorry Saffrons
January 18, 2017
Dr McKenna Cup Group B Fermanagh 0-19 Antrim 0-5 By John Hughes Fermanagh have become accustomed to beating Antrim...

Snow expecting nothing easy from St Mary’s test
January 14, 2017

  Fermanagh might have left the points behind them in St Tiernach’s Park, but their shot-stopper has warned them...

Decisions, decisions for McGrath in Dr McKenna Cup
January 7, 2017
Ten goal Lecky leaving Ballinamallard on a high
January 5, 2017
Trouble on the terraces after Ballinamallard win
January 4, 2017
Ferney crowd trouble prompts review
December 14, 2016
Underage football final marred by free-for-all
October 5, 2016
United snap up McKenna
August 29, 2016
Newtownbutler firm wins top London GAA contract
August 11, 2016
Watch Ellie’s last gasp Irish title win
July 29, 2016
VIDEO: Sean Magee sings Pogues festive classic
January 2, 2017

Local singer belts out Shane McGowan classic

Going stir crazy over Christmas?
December 23, 2016

If you need an excuse to get out of the house over Christmas, a night out in the Knocks...

Foodies delight at inaugural Fermanagh Restaurant Week
September 16, 2016
ELO seeks doggy superstars
September 10, 2016
Bubbly and bargains at Enniskillen charity event
September 8, 2016
Matty James ‘on epic journey’ in new video
September 4, 2016
Film maker calls for more investment in the arts
September 3, 2016
Knocks Drama back on the boards
August 18, 2016