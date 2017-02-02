Latest Headlines
Dog foulers could face trial by CCTV
9 hours ago
The "foul" problem appears to be an issue right across the county.
Not everybody glad to see the back of the ‘redcoats’
February 2, 2017
Lisnaskea, Irvinestown and Fivemiletown are to lose their parking patrols
Thug who glassed young man in pub gets jail sentence
February 2, 2017
The incident happened in the foyer of Magee’s Bar, Enniskillen
Uninsured driver ‘was lifting disabled friend’
February 2, 2017
WATCH: Fermanagh fans queue overnight for Ed Sheeran
February 2, 2017
Man jailed over unprovoked attack in Enniskillen pub
February 2, 2017
Pope Francis asked to review ‘disciplining’ of Fr Brian
February 1, 2017
Tributes after tragic death of heart transplant teen
February 1, 2017
Under fire health chief ready to bow out
February 1, 2017
Fermanagh steamroll sorry Saffrons
January 18, 2017
Dr McKenna Cup Group B Fermanagh 0-19 Antrim 0-5 By John Hughes Fermanagh have become accustomed to beating Antrim...
Snow expecting nothing easy from St Mary’s test
January 14, 2017
Fermanagh might have left the points behind them in St Tiernach’s Park, but their shot-stopper has warned them...
Decisions, decisions for McGrath in Dr McKenna Cup
January 7, 2017
Ten goal Lecky leaving Ballinamallard on a high
January 5, 2017
Trouble on the terraces after Ballinamallard win
January 4, 2017
Ferney crowd trouble prompts review
December 14, 2016
Underage football final marred by free-for-all
October 5, 2016
United snap up McKenna
August 29, 2016
Newtownbutler firm wins top London GAA contract
August 11, 2016
Watch Ellie’s last gasp Irish title win
July 29, 2016
VIDEO: Sean Magee sings Pogues festive classic
January 2, 2017
Local singer belts out Shane McGowan classic
Going stir crazy over Christmas?
December 23, 2016
If you need an excuse to get out of the house over Christmas, a night out in the Knocks...
Foodies delight at inaugural Fermanagh Restaurant Week
September 16, 2016
ELO seeks doggy superstars
September 10, 2016
Bubbly and bargains at Enniskillen charity event
September 8, 2016
Matty James ‘on epic journey’ in new video
September 4, 2016
Film maker calls for more investment in the arts
September 3, 2016
Knocks Drama back on the boards
August 18, 2016