Latest Headlines
£50K for life saving defibrillators around county
7 hours ago
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council undertook an audit
PUMP PRICES: ‘Perfect storm’ to blame for sharp rise in fuel costs
January 15, 2017
Brexit, snow in the south of Europe, and even the rise of the far right are all contributing to the rise in fuel prices.
PRAISE: Fermanagh is the best region for cancer waiting times
January 15, 2017
The Western Trust had a 100 percent record in meeting its target waiting times for some types of cancer.
Unemployed father of eight stole diesel from digger
January 15, 2017
MLAs HAVE THEIR SAY: Sean Lynch
January 14, 2017
MLAs HAVE THEIR SAY: Rosemary Barton
January 14, 2017
MLAs HAVE THEIR SAY: Richie McPhillips
January 14, 2017
Snow expecting nothing easy from St Mary’s test
January 14, 2017
THEFT: Fears that stolen sheep have been killed
January 13, 2017
January 14, 2017
Fermanagh might have left the points behind them in St Tiernach’s Park, but their shot-stopper has warned them...
Decisions, decisions for McGrath in Dr McKenna Cup
January 7, 2017
Ten goal Lecky leaving Ballinamallard on a high
January 5, 2017
Trouble on the terraces after Ballinamallard win
January 4, 2017
Ferney crowd trouble prompts review
December 14, 2016
Underage football final marred by free-for-all
October 5, 2016
United snap up McKenna
August 29, 2016
Newtownbutler firm wins top London GAA contract
August 11, 2016
Watch Ellie’s last gasp Irish title win
July 29, 2016
VIDEO: Sean Magee sings Pogues festive classic
January 2, 2017
Local singer belts out Shane McGowan classic
Going stir crazy over Christmas?
December 23, 2016
If you need an excuse to get out of the house over Christmas, a night out in the Knocks...
Foodies delight at inaugural Fermanagh Restaurant Week
September 16, 2016
ELO seeks doggy superstars
September 10, 2016
Bubbly and bargains at Enniskillen charity event
September 8, 2016
Matty James ‘on epic journey’ in new video
September 4, 2016
Film maker calls for more investment in the arts
September 3, 2016
Knocks Drama back on the boards
August 18, 2016