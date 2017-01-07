Latest Headlines

New ambulance centre on site of old hospital

1 day ago
News

New station base at ‘Old Erne’ underway

BUG: ‘Keep away from hospital’ advice as virus spreads
1 day ago
News
Hibernians to make a comeback
1 day ago
News
News
HEARTACHE: Another tragic year on the roads
January 7, 2017

Elderly GAA fans and shop worker among victims

Tills ringing as sales cash in on sterling
January 7, 2017

Sales’ takings up 20% on last year

Decisions, decisions for McGrath in Dr McKenna Cup
January 7, 2017
PSYCHOACTIVE: “Legal highs” still big problem here
January 6, 2017
UPDATE: Motorists left trapped in Fermanagh power fault
January 6, 2017
BREAKING: Thousands left without power in Enniskillen
January 6, 2017
New name for St Comhghall’s College to be revealed
January 6, 2017
Vandals target rural home in festive crime spree
January 5, 2017
SPORT
Decisions, decisions for McGrath in Dr McKenna Cup
January 7, 2017
GAA

Forward absences open the way for new attackers to make their mark in McKenna Cup

Ten goal Lecky leaving Ballinamallard on a high
January 5, 2017

Leck delivers a late Christmas present to the Mallards

Trouble on the terraces after Ballinamallard win
January 4, 2017
Ferney crowd trouble prompts review
December 14, 2016
Soccer
Underage football final marred by free-for-all
October 5, 2016
GAA
United snap up McKenna
August 29, 2016
Newtownbutler firm wins top London GAA contract
August 11, 2016
Watch Ellie’s last gasp Irish title win
July 29, 2016
Swimming
Elliott back on the podium at Thruxton
July 27, 2016
Motorcycling
Are we close to the death of GAA?
July 27, 2016
GAA
Lifestyle
screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-17-25-50
VIDEO: Sean Magee sings Pogues festive classic
January 2, 2017

Local singer belts out Shane McGowan classic

Going stir crazy over Christmas?
December 23, 2016

If you need an excuse to get out of the house over Christmas, a night out in the Knocks...

Foodies delight at inaugural Fermanagh Restaurant Week
September 16, 2016
ELO seeks doggy superstars
September 10, 2016
Bubbly and bargains at Enniskillen charity event
September 8, 2016
Matty James ‘on epic journey’ in new video
September 4, 2016
Film maker calls for more investment in the arts
September 3, 2016
Knocks Drama back on the boards
August 18, 2016