Davy dedicates award to Rovers club members

LISNASKEA man Davy Wheeler said he was ‘very humbled’ after he received his BEM award at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday morning.

The 69-year-old was awarded a Order of the British Empire (BEM) award in the New Years’ Honours list for his services to association football in Fermanagh.

The well-known Fermanagh man was presented with his award by Lord Brookeborough at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday. He dedicated his accolade to everyone at Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club.

“I have been recognised, but these people have put in a lot of unselfish time and hours,” said Mr Wheeler, following the ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.

“Lisnaskea [Rovers] has a very healthy youth setup and they offer a lot of football to a lot of young players, both boys and girls. It’s something that I’m very pleased with.”

Mr Wheeler received his Order of the British Empire (BEM) award from Lord Brookeborough, the current Lord Lieutenant of Fermanagh.

“It was a great family day for my wife and my three children Glen, Nikita and Adam were there. It was great they could be there for the occasion as well,” said a proud Mr Wheeler.

“It was a very formal event at Hillsborough Castle and it was lovely. I’m very humbled and honoured to receive it and I received it on behalf of the [Lisnaskea Rovers] football club, as well as my own efforts.”

Describing himself as a ‘Lisnaskea football man all my life’, Mr Wheeler has dedicated over five decades to the Rovers.

He’s currently acting as the chairman of Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club and he has no intention of slowing down his involvement any time soon.

“I still enjoy it. It’s a big part of my life. I actually had to dash back down the road for football after the ceremony,” said Mr Wheeler.

“There’s a good football growth throughout the county and there’s great people all over the Fermanagh and Western area. People are committed to it and there’s a lot of out of the house time involved.

“If the good Lord allows me, I’ll continue to do it. I still really enjoy it,” he added.

