Wait goes on for Irish passports

HOLIDAY season is on the way and some Fermanagh residents have been left sweating as the wait for passports processing goes on.

The Department of Foreign Affairs recently revealed that the average processing time for renewing a standard adult passport currently stands at 10 business days and 15 days for a child renewal.

Of the 200,000 passports issued this year by the Irish Passport Service, there has been a reported delay in people getting their passports checked and approved.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that for passports issued over 15 years ago, you have to apply as if you were a first-time applicant.

Online applications are generally processed in roughly 20 working days for new applicants, while postal applications should account for at least eight weeks processing time.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has urged local people to be cautious of their passport expiry date when they’re planning holidays this summer.

“It’s only April and already I’ve had a number of queries about passports not being issued by the ‘estimated date’,” said Ms Dolan.

“As we head into summer, the wait times for passports get longer and any wee problem with the application or supporting documents can leave people waiting months without any feedback.”

“Please do not book a holiday without your passport in your hand.

“The passport office does not regard the prospect of missed flights as an emergency, and will not prioritise your passport because you’re at risk of losing your hard earned money,” she added.

To cope with the waiting times for passport checks, the Fermanagh politician has previously called for the establishment of an Irish Passport Office in the North of Ireland.

“There is a clear need for an Irish Passport Office in the North to help meet the rising demand for Irish passport services,” said Jemma Dolan, in a statement to the Herald.

“Our offices have been inundated over recent months with people seeking help with passport applications ahead of the busy summer season,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

