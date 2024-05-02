Enniskillen ‘devastated’ at death of Jonny Gibson

THE Enniskillen community has been left ‘devastated’ following the death of the much-loved Jonathan (Jonny) Gibson.

Formerly of Derrygiff Enniskillen, Mr Gibson passed away on Monday at the South West Acute Hospital.

For the former-police dog handler, sport was a huge part of his life, as the many tributes paid to him proved beyond doubt.

Advertisement

A founding member of Portora Boat Club, the club fondly remembered their crewmate.

“One of the founding members of Portora Boat Club sadly passed away this afternoon, our friend and crewmate Jonny Gibson,” Portora Boat Club posted on their Facebook page.

“His smile and sense of humour was so infectious around the club. Whilst he took his rowing seriously he never took himself too seriously.

“Glide over the waters in heaven and we will see you on the other side.”

Jonny was also a long-term member of Enniskillen Rugby Club. A member of the last team to win the league in 1987, he went on to captain the club in the nineties.

He also coached the club, Portora Royal School, at many levels, including the senior men, and went on to be a highly-regarded rugby referee.

“The Enniskillen Rugby family were devastated to hear of the passing of Jonny Gibson this week,” Enniskillen Rugby Club said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

“Outpourings of fond memories and sincere expressions of admiration for Jonny have since been expressed throughout the club, both as a true gentleman and a person who contributed immense value to the club over the years.

“The thoughts of everyone at Enniskillen Rugby are with the Gibson family at this sad time.”

Celbridge GAA Club in Kildare also posted a tribute to Jonny and spoke about his niece, Hannah, whom he saw play in a big match only last weekend.

“Jonny got to see Hannah win an All Ireland title last weekend with the Kildare minor camogie team and he was so proud of her achievements in her sport,” they said.

He is survived by his wife Daphne, children Ariane (Morgan) and Jamie (Emily), and siblings Robert and Rosemary.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition