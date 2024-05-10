Fermanagh politician meets with cleric at Stormont

WELCOME... Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, recently met up with Monaghan priest Fr Martin O'Reilly at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

A FERMANAGH politician said it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to meet with one of Ireland’s most recognisable priests during a visit to Stormont.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, recently met up with Monghan cleric Fr Martin O’Reilly, during his tour of Parliament Buildings in Belfast.

With 30-years of service to the priesthood, Fr O’Reilly is credited with setting up the hugely popular ‘Pope John Paul II Award’, which is well-attended by young people in Fermanagh.

The Lisnaskea politician said she was pleased to meet the Monaghan priest.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Fr Martin O’Reilly to Stormont,” said Ms Murphy.

“A native of Threemilehouse in Monaghan, Fr O’Reilly is very well known by many parishioners throughout Fermanagh and is currently the Parish Priest of Bordentown, New Jersey

“I was also joined by Cllr Eugene McConnell and Fr Martin’s friends Larry and Janet Davey from New Jersey for a chat and walk through the corridors.”

Ordained in 1994, the local cleric is currently based at the Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, Bordentown, in the United States of America.

He’s highly regarded in religious circles for his commitment to young people, where he set up the ‘Pope John Paul II Award’, which acknowledged teenagers for taking an active role in parish life.

He has accompanied many youth groups on pilgrimages to numerous sites and countries, including Lourdes and Taizé in France.