Fermanagh man will contest charges

CHARGES arising from an alleged damage-only hit-and-run incident last year are to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Harry Maynard (76) from Mweelbane Road, Lack is accused of driving without due care and attention , failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident and failing to report this to police.

Offending us alleged to have occurred at Tirwinny Road, Lack on October 8 2023.

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all matters on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until June 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

