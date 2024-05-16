+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man will contest charges
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Fermanagh man will contest charges

Posted: 11:48 am May 16, 2024

CHARGES arising from an alleged damage-only hit-and-run incident last year are to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Harry Maynard (76) from Mweelbane Road, Lack is accused of driving without due care and attention , failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident and failing to report this to police.

Offending us alleged to have occurred at Tirwinny Road, Lack on October 8 2023.

Advertisement

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all matters on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until June 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Bellanaleck residents are left in the dark Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition Huge demand for new homes in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:48 am May 16, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA