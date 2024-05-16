Fermanagh crash victim was to become new dad

A MAN killed in an accident in Newtownbutler last week was due to become a new father.

Ronan Cadden, who was in his 30s, died following the two-vehicle collision on the Clones Road on Wednesday, May 8.

Mr Cadden from the Roslea Road area of Clones in Monaghan, was the driver of a Ford van which was involved in a collision with a white Peugeot Partner van at around 6pm.

His funeral took place on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church, Clones.

A funeral notice described him as the “devoted partner to Megan, her son Jacob, loving father to his unborn baby boy” and a beloved brother.

In social media tributes Mr Cadden was described as a ‘gentleman’.

Local priest Fr Jason Murphy said: “My sincere sympathies to you Megan and Jacob on the cruel loss of your beloved Ronan. My heart goes out to you both and to Ronan’s family as a new life was about to start for your little family.”

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy also expressed her condolences to the family of Mr Cadden.

“It is heartbreaking news to learn that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Clones Road on Wednesday,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

“My immediate thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time. My thoughts are also with another individual who was taken to hospital following the incident.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all of their efforts at the scene.

“Police have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time with dash cam footage to assist their inquiries.”

The PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector has appealed for anyone with information relating to the crash to contact authorities.

