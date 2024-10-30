+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineShock at sudden death of Fermanagh dentist

Shock at sudden death of Fermanagh dentist

Posted: 10:40 am October 30, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply shocked following the sudden death of much-loved dentist Tom Maguire who passed away in Spain on Monday night.

Mr Maguire, who worked in the dental industry for over 50 years, passed away aged 89 years old.

He grew up in Munville House in Lisnaskea, one of Fermanagh’s oldest properties which recently celebrated 250 years, where his father was renowned for breeding horses used for the cavalry.

Advertisement

Following his early education, he attended university in London where he trained as a dentist.

After he graduated, Mr Maguire returned to his hometown of Lisnaskea where he set up his own dental practice in the late 1960s. He worked in the Main Street in the town for almost 40 years.

Mr Maguire then partnered up with Henry Cassidy, in a premise in Belmore Street in Enniskillen.

The duo formed a formidable partnership in the town, until the practice was taken over by John McCann in January 2003. Mr McCann later moved premise to Darling Street in Enniskillen.

Mr Maguire was proud of his Fermanagh roots. He was a keen sportsman, following all types of sport and regularly keeping up to date with all of the latest news from the local sporting scene.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved taking a trip on Lough Erne on his boat.

During the week, he lived in his home in Bellanaleck, spending the weekends in Ballyconnell.

Advertisement

Mr Maguire was a supporter of many local charities and groups and took an active role in the community.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, his son Tom and daughter Helen.

At the time of going to press, funeral arrangements were still to be confirmed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fire Service stalwart dies after Fermanagh hit-and-run Fermanagh saddened at death of much-loved John Quinn Lisnaskea man Vinny gone but not forgotten

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:40 am October 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA