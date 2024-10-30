Shock at sudden death of Fermanagh dentist

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply shocked following the sudden death of much-loved dentist Tom Maguire who passed away in Spain on Monday night.

Mr Maguire, who worked in the dental industry for over 50 years, passed away aged 89 years old.

He grew up in Munville House in Lisnaskea, one of Fermanagh’s oldest properties which recently celebrated 250 years, where his father was renowned for breeding horses used for the cavalry.

Advertisement

Following his early education, he attended university in London where he trained as a dentist.

After he graduated, Mr Maguire returned to his hometown of Lisnaskea where he set up his own dental practice in the late 1960s. He worked in the Main Street in the town for almost 40 years.

Mr Maguire then partnered up with Henry Cassidy, in a premise in Belmore Street in Enniskillen.

The duo formed a formidable partnership in the town, until the practice was taken over by John McCann in January 2003. Mr McCann later moved premise to Darling Street in Enniskillen.

Mr Maguire was proud of his Fermanagh roots. He was a keen sportsman, following all types of sport and regularly keeping up to date with all of the latest news from the local sporting scene.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved taking a trip on Lough Erne on his boat.

During the week, he lived in his home in Bellanaleck, spending the weekends in Ballyconnell.

Advertisement

Mr Maguire was a supporter of many local charities and groups and took an active role in the community.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, his son Tom and daughter Helen.

At the time of going to press, funeral arrangements were still to be confirmed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition