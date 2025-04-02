+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Air Ambulance

Enniskillen resident airlifted to Belfast hospital

Posted: 10:11 am April 2, 2025

THE Air Ambulance and a number of Emergency Services were called to the scene of “an incident” which occurred in Enniskillen yesterday (Tuesday).

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:57 on Tuesday 1 April, following reports of an incident in the Devenish Crescent area, Enniskillen,” a statement read.

“NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Crew, a Rapid Response Paramedic, and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance.”

