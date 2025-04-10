£10K of drugs uncovered in Enniskillen searches

Fermanagh police have uncovered thousands of pounds worth of Class A and Class B drugs in seaches in the Enniskillen area over the past couple of days.

A Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI spokesman said, “During the first search DST (District Support Team) located approximately £6000 worth of Class B controlled drugs. A male in his 30s was arrested for several drug offences and is assisting Police with enquiries.







“A second search was carried out by virtue of warrant in the Enniskillen area. DST located several Class A opioid painkillers and powder and suspected ketamine. A male was arrested will be interviewed in relation to possession offences.







“Yesterday evening during a stop and search of a vehicle in Enniskillen, DST located approximately £4000 worth of suspected cocaine. A male was arrested for supply offences and the team carried out a follow up property search.







“We will continue to do all we can to tackle drugs and target drug dealers. If you have any information regarding criminality such as drug dealing, money laundering or other illegal activities, please let DST know via 101 or report it online through our website. You can also report information 100% anonymously via charity Crimestoppers.”

