Enniskillen town centre ‘just coping’ as fears grow

BUSINESS owners are fearing “people won’t come” to the county as major concerns are raised over the future of tourism and the industry in Fermanagh and the town centre in Enniskillen.

The county’s industry is on a knife-edge as fears grow over the future of Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism and the sharp rise in National Insurance which came into force yesterday (Tuesday).

“Businesses are probably just coping,” Noelle McAloon, from Enniskillen BID, explained.

“While it’s my job to say Enniskillen has a lot going for it, it’s also my job to say that running a business in the climate is extremely difficult. The economic crisis is very, very tough.

“With the National Insurance rise, that’s money coming out of employers. Anyone that is opening their doors is doing well and we need to support them and recognise it’s a struggle for them.”

The rate of employer National Insurance contributions rose from 13.8-per-cent to 15-per-cent following on from the 2024 Autumn Budget.

It’s another significant blow to small business owners and the struggling industry who are still hurting from a difficult festive period and challenging few weeks on the High Street.

Businesses lamented that there was a lack of footfall around the town over the Christmas period.

While January and February are typically challenging months for the industry, the St Patrick’s festival did come as a relief to the town centre.

It was also revealed that £9,000 worth of Enniskillen Gift Cards was sold during March.

But the short-term relief has done little to lift the spirits of struggling business owners.

The manager at Enniskillen BID feels that it’s time the High Street was given more financial support, before it’s too late.

“We can make a small amount of money go far but we’re not getting funding from the Council or the Department for Communities. No High Street is,” Ms McAloon, pictured below, explained.

“Council budgets are tight and their budget in town centres have reduced. We’ve got no CCTV in Enniskillen, the fireworks have been dissolved and the Christmas lights budget isn’t growing.

“We got a new Public Realm Scheme over 2020/21 and that was a significant investment from the Department for Communities and the Council and of course that was a welcome boost.

“We get new pavements and lighting but where’s the investment for next year? Where do you get investment for vacant units? Where is the investment for urban regeneration which is needed?”

Fears are rife over the future of Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism.

The Council revealed that it pledged over £100,000 to Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in 2024/25.

A Freedom of Information requested showed that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has matched its level of funding of £105,840 from 2023/24 for 2024/25.

Figures released by the Council show that funding to the body has decreased by £11,760 over the past three years.

The decrease in funding could be detrimental.

“People won’t come without promotion. Tourists don’t just appear,” said Ms McAloon.

“A £100,000 marketing budget from a Council to deliver on a full District, is not a huge amount. Towns that have significant marketing in the South have a Council that puts in a huge budget.

“While £100,000 is not to be scoffed, I think we need to be seeing that and more going forward.

“When you don’t market, people won’t come. My positivity comes from knowing that Enniskillen does attract people from outside. Our visitors are bringing that income and spending it here and we need to keep telling them that we’re here, to come and stay for a few days and spend money.”

