EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump buys island on Lough Erne

The Fermanagh Herald can exclusively reveal this morning that US President Donald J Trump has bought an island on Lough Erne, and has submitted plans to develop the site as an idyllic getaway retreat for the super-rich.

Plans have been submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for a large luxury lodge with a full suite of state-of-the-art spa facilities on Filrapolo Island on the Upper Lough. The plans also include three jetty moorings, landscaping, and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

While the application has been lodged by a Dublin-based agency, the ‘Herald has learned that the real applicant is none other than the 47th president of the United States himself, who is understood to have purchased the island immediately prior to returning to the White House in January this year.

A huge golf fan – and the owner of exclusive golf courses in both Ireland and Scotland – it is believed President Trump chose the island due to its proximity to the Lough Erne Resort, which is easily accessed from the island by boat.