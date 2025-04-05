Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Alexander, 3rd April 2025, peacefully in her 100th year, at the South West Acute Hospital. Evelyn Mary, late of Ashwoods Road, Drumawill, Enniskillen. A devoted wife of the late Robert, a much loved mother of Sylvia, Edna and George, and a dear sister of the late Hilda. Also a cherished grandmother of Niall, Nicola, Claire, Amanda, Bobby, Michael, Amy, Hannah and the late Matthew, and a special great grandmother of Nicole, Zoe, Alex, Lily and Emilia. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Saturday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Evelyn will take place on Sunday at 3.00pm in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, followed by a private family interment. Please note – The family will be greeting anyone attending the service on Sunday from 2.15pm on entrance to the Church. Donations in memory of Evelyn are to Operation Rescue Ethiopia. Please make cheques payable to “Operation Rescue” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Evelyn will always be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her family and family circle.

Brendan Cassidy, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, 3rd April 2025, peacefully, father of Sharon (Shannon), Michelle (Melanaphy) and Emma (McManus), brother of Art, Tommy and Jim. Predeceased by his brother John P. and sisters Maureen (McConnell), Sheila (McCaffrey) and Ann (McDermott) RIP. Partner of Yvonne. Remains will arrive on Saturday morning for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by private cremation. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Yvonne and family, and extended family circle. House strictly private please at all times.