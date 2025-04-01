Dismay following job loss at Severfield Ballinamallard

There has been widespread shock at the news of job losses at a business in Fermanagh.

Ulster Unionists Diana Armstrong MLA and local Councillor John McClaughry have expressed dismay at the news of job losses at Severfield Ballinamallard.

Ms Armstrong said, “The news of job losses at Severfield is disheartening and will bring dismay to the local community. Severfield, or Fisher(s) as we all fondly remember it, has been a central pillar of the Ballinamallard community for many years. It is a well-respected business that has worked on major projects such as The Shard in London and the 2012 Olympic Stadium.”

Advertisement

“We recently saw the GB-based CEO step down, which highlighted the company’s difficult trading position. I have reached out to the company to see what support is being provided to those who will lose their jobs during these challenging times. The job losses are distributed across other sites in Northern Ireland but are limited in nature. I offered my ongoing support to company during these times of uncertainty in global markets.”

Councillor John McClaughry said, “As the local councillor for the area, I was saddened by the news that Severfield would be laying off a number of people, who I have no doubt have given their all in service to the company. Any job losses in our communities are extremely difficult and will have knock-on effects across the district. Severfield is a major employer in the Erne North area, and if necessary support should be given to the company at all levels of government to ensure the long-term future of its operations in Ballinamallard.”

For more on this story see tomorrows Fermanagh Herald.