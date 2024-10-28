Man hunt for Fermanagh defendant

Marcus Elliffe failed to appear in court and is wanted by police.

A MAN hunt is underway for a Fermanagh defendant who failed to appear in court.

Marcus Elliffe, pictured, was due to appear in court back in June to answer allegations against him. However, when he did not turn up two bench warrants were issued for his arrest. Elliffe is also wanted in connection with a breach of High Court bail.

On Monday this week Fermanagh and Omagh police published Elliffe’s photo and asked the public to share the image in a bid to locate the defendant.

Anyone who may have seen Elliffe is asked to call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The appeal was shared as part of Operation Relentless, which is a targeted operation by the PSNI to find individuals who are wanted for arrest, interview, or a court appearance.

The Operation Relentless reference number in this case is RM24064728.