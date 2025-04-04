+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Contest date fixed in fraud case

Posted: 4:03 pm April 4, 2025

A CONTEST date has been fixed in the case of a woman accused of fraud by false representation.
Anne Joyce (34) from Woodside Mews, Omagh denies falsely claiming payment had been made for the sale of an iPhone on April 30 2023.
A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea at Enniskillen Magistrates Court after which District Judge Alana McSorley listed the contest for hearing April 14.

