Enniskillen RNLI find jet skiers after search

THE RNLI came to the rescue of two jet skiers in difficulties last week, following a dark, misty search on the Erne.

Shortly before 7pm on Monday, March 24 the volunteer crew launched the station’s John and Jean Lewis, at the request of the Coastguard following reports of jet skiers in difficulty.

It had initially been reported the suspected casualties were close to Muckross, however the crew found them closer to Castle Archdale. While winds were light at the time, visibility was poor due to darkness and mist.

The crew found one of the jet skiers had become entangled in rope, while the other had run out of fuel. They were taken on board the RNLI boat and wrapped in emergency blankets due to the cold.

The pair were taken ashore at Castle Archdale, where the crew was met by the Lough Erne Coastguard team and the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

Speaking afterwards, Enniskillen RNLI helm Stephen Ingram, thanked all those who assisted for the multi-agency response, and urged water users to always be prepared before setting out.

‘We would always advise those using our waterways to carry a means of calling for help,” he said.

“Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Always check your equipment, and if you see someone in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’

