Official opening of new McDonald’s in Enniskillen nears

IN PROGRESS… Work is continuing at the new McDonald's site in Enniskillen ahead of its official opening on November 27. Pic: Phillip Hughes

WORK is ongoing at a steady rate at the new McDonald’s in Enniskillen as its opening date gets closer.

Excitement is building in the town and the county as the much-anticipated new site for McDonald’s prepares for its opening, on November 27, four weeks from today (Wednesday).

Major development has been ongoing at the former TP Topping car dealership site on the Dublin Road in Enniskillen, with visible work going on to the proposed drive-thru ahead of its opening.

A temporary pedestrian route was put in place for two weeks on the Dublin Road in Enniskillen while a new footpath was constructed at the site.

It’s expected that an estimated £4 million could be invested into the town following the development of the new McDonald’s site, with up to 120 staff members set to be employed.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, is looking forward to the opening day.

“I know many people who have said for quite some time that they would like the convenience of a drive-thru for Enniskillen McDonald’s, so this development will be welcome,” Ms Erskine said.

