Announcement due on A32 road improvement

A MAJOR local roads project, that has been in the pipeline for over a decade now, may soon be given the green light.

The A32 Cornamuck improvement scheme is a major part of a wider long-overdue plan to upgrade the main route from Enniskillen to Omagh. It will see around 1.5km of the stretch between Irvinestown and Dromore widened and improved.

Initially estimated to be a £6 million project, the scheme is now expected to cost £8.6 million. Despite being essentially ‘shovel ready’, the work cannot begin until that funding is secured.

Last year the Department for Infrastructure Roads department outlined how, with a tightly restricted budget that was decided on a year-by-year basis, it had paused a number of the A32 projects, but the Cornamuck scheme would be ready to proceed as soon as funding became available.

Now new Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has indicated there could be good news on the project coming soon.

Last month the Council wrote to then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, asking for confirmation the Cornamuck project was ready to proceed subject to funding, and requesting an update on the remaining A32 projects.

In response, Minister Kimmins said she hinted that a positive announcement would be made “in the near future.”

“I have been keen to revisit the prioritisation of our major roads projects to derive maximum benefit from our budget, enabling decisions to be made now,” wrote Minister Kimmins.

“I am pleased to advise that the work in relation to the review of the prioritisation of the major roads programme (which includes the Cornamuck scheme) is complete and I intend to review this work with a view to making an announcement in the near future.”

She added, “In regard to the remaining schemes, a review of the current A32 route improvement strategy is well advanced and will set out the updates and additional assessment work needed to bring the document in line with current policy and legislation, providing a more up to date focus on the improvements needed in addition to the Cornamuck scheme.”

When commenting on the busy route last year, DfI permanent secretary Dr Denis McMahon acknowledged the importance of upgrading the A32, which is one of the main arteries in and out of the county town.

The road is also the main route from south Tyrone to the SWAH, as well as for Fermanagh patients now having to travel to Altnagelvin in emergency surgery situations.

“Official recognise the value that infrastructure provides in supporting the delivery of public services, and also the local sensitivities around the need for improved connectivity along the A32,” said Dr McMahon.

“We regret that this degree of prioritisation has been necessary, but it is the consequence of the unprecedented levels of financial constraint within which we are working.”

