Fermanagh prepares to celebrate VE Day

FERMANAGH is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a “community celebration for all.”

A special programme of events is taking place in Enniskillen to mark the end of the Second World War in Europe, with the anniversary falling on May 8.

These events have been designed to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together to reflect on the sacrifices made for freedom and peace, honouring a generation that endured immense loss and hardship.

Highlights will include a VE Day proclamation at 9am on May 8. Then, at 6.30pm the bells of St Macartin’s Cathedral will ring with others across the country in a symbolic act of remembrance and unity.

This will be followed by a Service of Peace at 7.30pm, which will involve a procession of 80 pipers and drummers. At 9pm, a beacon will be lit as a symbol of hope.

Additionally, there will be an illumination of local buildings in blue, a tribute to unity and peace.

On May 10, Lisbellaw and South Fermanagh World Wars Society will host a display of World War Two artefacts and uniforms in St Macartin’s Cathedral Hall with a particular focus on our local district, from 10-5pm.

This will complement a World War Two exhibition in Enniskillen Library during the month of May.

Also on 10 May, at 3pm the Royal Irish Regiment will perform a ‘Beating Retreat’ at the Cathedral Hall car park, while at 7pm there will be a VE Day 80 commemorative concert at 7pm in the cathedral.

From Thursday, May 8 until Saturday May 10 there will also be a nightly ‘Lights of Hope’ display shining in the Enniskillen skies from 9pm to midnight. The two beams of light will serve as a reminder to value peace.

Finally, from Monday May 5 until Saturday May 10, the Inniskillings Museum galleries will be open from 10am-5pm, with normal admission rates applying.

