SWAH stroke team’s appeal to the public

WITH World Stroke Day just behind us, the team from the top-class stroke unit at Enniskillen’s South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) have urged the public to be aware of the symptoms and to seek immediate help if they suspect a stroke.

The unit at the SWAH is regularly rate as among the best in the UK, and the team is on hand around the clock to provide immediate care to those experiencing a stroke. However, the Western Trust has noted that evidence shows patients in the Western Trust area are not seeking help as quick as those in other parts of Northern Ireland.

To remember the symptoms, ‘think FAST’: F = Face Dropping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask a person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?

Advertisement

A = Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S = Speech Difficulty – Is speech slurred?

T = Time to call 999 for any of the above symptoms

SWAH Stroke Consultant Dr Brian Gallen said, “Over the past number of years there has been a reduction in the number of patients presenting to us who can receive Thrombolysis in a timely manner. Thrombolysis aims to disperse a clot causing the stroke and return the blood supply to the brain. The treatment works best the sooner it is given after the onset of a stroke and, if suitable for treatment, should be given to a patient 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms. There are many patients who are not presenting to the Emergency Department within this timeframe or are unaware of their symptom onset.

“We know that patients in the Western Trust area are delaying coming to our Emergency Department when they experiencing symptoms of stroke. Our message is that you should not delay and seek immediate help. When you come to our ED with stroke symptoms you will be quickly triaged on the 24/7 stroke pathway and come under the care of the Stroke Team.”

Dr Gallen continued, “Stroke is a medical emergency and is the third most common cause of death and the greatest cause of adult disability. Each year, around 460 patients are admitted to South West Acute Hospital Stroke Ward with stroke symptoms. Calling 999 and getting to hospital immediately can make a big difference in reducing the damage caused by stroke. For many, this prompt action will substantially improve their quality of life

The F.A.S.T campaign covers the most common symptoms of stroke but the public should be aware that sudden loss in vision can also be a symptom of stroke. It is essential that everyone recognises the signs of stroke and realises the importance of dialling 999 as quickly as possible – think and act F.A.S.T.