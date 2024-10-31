End of an era as BT centre closes in Enniskillen

EXIT... Joe Fee, branch Chair of the Communications Workers Union leaves the BT Communications Centre in Enniskillen. Pic: Paul Jackman

EMOTIONS were high in Enniskillen today (Thursday) as the doors shut for good at the BT call centre, with the company’s 300 employees left devastated and heartbroken.

It brings to an end eight months of gloom for the company’s 300 employees who provided much support to EE mobile phone customers.

The majority of the staff have signed up for the Voluntary Paid Leavers (VPL) scheme offered by the BT Group.

It worked out at a month’s wage for every year that the worker was at the company, capped at 12 months – a maximum of a year’s payout.

For those that have signed up for the VPL scheme, tomorrow will be their “last working day”, while December 31 will be their “last day of service”.

For those that did not sign up for the scheme, tomorrow will be their “last day of service”.

