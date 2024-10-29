Fermanagh police appeal after Lisnaskea fire

TWO cars were damaged in a fire in Lisnaskea in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 29).
This incident happened in the Lakeview area of the town at around 12.45 am.
Police have appealed for information on the blaze. Anyeone who may have saw anything or who has any information is asked to call 101 and quote 44 of 29/10/2024
Posted: 9:25 am October 29, 2024