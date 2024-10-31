Enniskillen is cheapest town for beer in North

CHEERS!… Enniskillen has the most reasonably priced beer in Northern Ireland at £3.80.

IT may cause some local customers to fall off their bar stools in shock, but Enniskillen has reportedly the cheapest beer going.

This was revealed after research carried out by hospitality experts Alliance Online to find out the average cost of a pint in cities and towns across the UK, and see where is the cheapest.

It found that – believe it or not! – the county town has the most reasonably-costing beer in Northern Ireland at an overall average price of £3.80.

“Enniskillen is the largest town in Fermanagh. The town has 15 pubs listed on Google Maps, with the most favourable reviews at Blake’s of the Hollow and Charlie’s Bar. Punters should be able to track down a pint here for around £3.80,” an Alliance Online spokesperson said.

This is despite International alcohol distributor Diageo increasing the price of its draught beers by at least 5p earlier this year. These include Guinness, Harp, Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore.

Meanwhile, Guinness 0.0, the non-alcoholic version, went up by as much as 10p. The hikes came into effect on April 19.

Beer prices in the county went up depending on each pub’s individual costs as the cost-of-living crisis continues to show no sign of easing.

The second cheapest town in Northern Ireland was Newry in Co Down at £4.20 a pint and Armagh came third overall at £4.80.

Alliance Online used Expatistan and Numbeo data to calculate the cheapest places for beer in the UK.

