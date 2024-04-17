Fermanagh community mourns death of Sadie Hussey

THE Fermanagh community has been left devastated following the sad passing of six-year-old Sadie Hussey who was described as ‘a lovely bright girl’.

After a battle with illness, Sadie passed away on Tuesday, April 16.

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC paid tribute to Sadie who they described as being ‘full of positive energy’.

Advertisement

“We have heard today [Tuesday] of the very sad passing of a young girl from our parish, Sadie Hussey, from Coolarkin, Boho,” said the club’s statement on Facebook.

“We are so very sorry in our hearts for the loss felt by mum and dad Charlene and Sean, sisters Molly and Rose, plus Sadie’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“We extend our particular sympathies to our active members Sadie’s uncle Kevin [McGrath], and her cousins Sonny and Janey.

“We extend our condolences also to all of her fellow pupils and the staff at Killyhommon PS who have also lost one of their own. We only met Sadie briefly last year, but it was clear she was a lovely bright girl, full of positive energy. May God rest her gentle soul.”

As a mark of respect, the Derrygonnelly Harps GFC club suspended all activities.

Kinawley Brian Boru’s GAA club also paid tribute to Sadie.

“The club is extremely saddened and sore to hear of the untimely passing of Sadie Hussey, Boho,” their club statement said.

Advertisement

“We wish to pass our most sincere sympathies to her parents Sean and Charlene, her sisters Molly and Rose, grandparents, aunts, uncles and the McGrath and Hussey family circles.

“Sadie’s family have an active place in our club. Sean is a longstanding member of our men’s squad, her uncle Ryan [McGrath] (Charlene) is a youth coach and her cousins are young players in our club, along with the wider Hussey family.

“We wish to also pass condolences to her friends in the Derrygonnely/Boho community and Killyhommon PS on one of their brightest stars.”

Sadie is survived by her parents Sean and Charlene (nee McGrath), her sisters Rose and Molly, her grandparents Pat and Bridget McGrath and Michael and Jean Hussey, her aunts Sinead Mangan (John) and Roisin McKeegan (Paul) and her Kevin (Nichola) and Ryan (Charlene).

She is predeceased by her aunt Sharon.

Sadie’s Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery Boho.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition