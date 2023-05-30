LOCAL AWARDS TO HONOUR LOCAL BUSINESS

The Fermanagh Herald Business Awards are back for their 10th year! Proudly shining a light on all that is positive in the local business community. The awards aim to celebrate initiative, ingenuity and a determination to succeed and a desire to put Fermanagh on the map.

There are eleven awards up for grabs this year including the Business Person of the Year award and the Lifetime Achievement for Business Commitment award. This year’s awards will take place on Friday 13th October 2023 at the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges in Enniskillen.

THE AWARDS

Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by Greentown Environmental

Business Excellence Award sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council

Family Business of the Year Award

Sustainability Strategy of the Year Award sponsored by Encirc

Growth Through Export Award sponsored by Digney Grant

Retailer of the Year Award

Excellence in Tourism Award sponsored by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges

Marketing Strategy of the Year Award

Contribution to the Community Award sponsored by Mannok

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Pilgrim’s Food Masters

Lifetime Achievement for Business Commitment sponsored by Belleek

Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Severfield

AWARD BENEFITS

By entering your business for an award, you will raise your brand awareness, prove your excellence, acknowledge your team efforts, celebrate your success and impress your partners and clients. There is guaranteed free publicity for shortlisted entrants.

PRINCIPLE SPONSORSHIP

Severfield is the UK’s market-leading structural steel company and one of the biggest in Europe, they operate across five sites including right here in Fermanagh. The Ballinamallard based site has a sixty plus year association with the steelwork industry through its background as Fisher Engineering Ltd. The local state of the art factory has contributed to major projects such as the Titanic Signature Building and Belfast’s Odyssey Arena

ASSOCIATE SPONSORSHIP

Belleek is a brand synonymous with Fermanagh. In business since 1857 they have continued to evolve over the past 165 years. The brand is focused on delivering quality products, high levels of customer care and are committed to ongoing development.

Also on board as an associate sponsor for 2023 are Pilgrim’s Food Masters who are employers of over 60,000 people globally and are pioneers in food development and who make great tasting chilled and frozen products.

Delighted to be announcing the awards, Ray Sanderson, editor of the Fermanagh Herald said, “the whole business awards initiative is a truly magnificent PR opportunity to be involved in, whether you’re a sponsor or a nominee. We thank our principle and category sponsors and we are looking forward to making it the biggest and best Fermanagh Herald Business Awards yet!’’

The event is supported by a wide range of successful local businesses. Our principle, associate and category sponsors are an integral part of our local economy. The Fermanagh Herald are proud to work in partnership with these enterprises to host the biggest social business event in Fermanagh

CONTACT

For further information please contact Catherine Cassidy, Senior Marketing Executive for the Fermanagh Herald on c.cassidy@northwestnewsgroup.com