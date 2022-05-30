Gala Awards Night

Recipients are set to be announced at a prestigious Gala Awards Night in Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges on Friday 7th October 2022.

Wine reception & Meal served: 7.15pm sharp

Dress code: Black Tie

MC: Paul Clark (UTV)

Music & dancing: til late with The Engagements

Ticket cost: £65 or table of 8 for £490 / table of 10 for £590 / table of 12 for £720

**********LIMITED AVAILABLITY ON FULL TABLE BOOKINGS ****************

Guests can book anything from one ticket up to 12 tickets. To book a table exclusively for you and your guests you would need to book a table of 12 tickets (this is the maximum number of guests per table). However, groups of all sizes are welcome.

To book tickets:

To book tickets: Please call Sonia or Karen on 028 66 322066

Keep up to date with the latest Business Awards information via the social media hash tag #FHBA22