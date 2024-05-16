Fermanagh firm teams up with Cancer Focus branch

GESTURE… Christina Hoy, manager of the new Cancer Focus Northern Ireland shop in Enniskillen, is looking forward to partnering up with Mannok.

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading businesses is set to ‘take over’ a local charity shop in a bid to raise money for Cancer Focus NI.

As part of a major fundraiser taking place across the North for Cancer Focus NI, Fermanagh firm Mannok is going to be swapping places with the staff at the Enniskillen shop on Friday, May 24.

In August, Belfast-based Cancer Focus NI opened a shop in the Shore Road area of Enniskillen, as part of their new multi-million pound investment in Fermanagh.

Fermanagh company Mannok has recently confirmed that they’re linking up with the Enniskillen-based shop, as part of their fundraiser for Cancer Focus NI.

“We are delighted to join the ‘Business in the Community Northern Ireland Charity Shop Challenge’ this year with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland,” confirmed a spokesperson for Mannok.

“In the coming weeks, we will organise various internal fundraising events to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Focus, in preparation for the big charity shop takeover day on May 24.

“We will be taking over the Enniskillen Cancer Focus shop. We are looking forward to making a positive impact in our community as well as helping support such a worthy cause.”

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland recently confirmed that they’d selected Enniskillen as the location of the first regional cancer support centre in the North.

“We’re committed to the people of Enniskillen and this is just the first step in our journey in the area,” said Cancer Focus NI shop manager, Christina Hoy, ahead of the official shop opening.

The support group has set out a five-year strategy with the Enniskillen centre established and up and running by 2027. The shop manager is looking forward to the coming years for the group.

“It’s aimed at delivering care and support to those affected by cancer in every corner of the North and creating local spaces of sanctuary and support for people with cancer and their families,” she said.

“It’s about bringing cancer care into the community, into spaces which are familiar to people and try to normalise cancer care in everyday life.”

