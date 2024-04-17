Enniskillen saddened by death of Caroline McCartney

THE Enniskillen community has been left saddened following the death of Caroline McCartney who was described as a ‘resident of a lifetime’.

Formerly of Lakeview Park in Enniskillen, Ms McCartney (77) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16.

A much-loved member of the Enniskillen community, Ms McCartney and her husband Raymond were leading lights in the business industry in the town.

In the 1960s, the pair opened the Lough Erne Hotel in Kesh which proved to be a popular tourist hotspot in the county, providing employment for many local residents.

In 1971, they bought the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen and in charge until they sold the hotel five years later, in 1976.

The hard-working married couple bought the terraces on Wickham Drive in Enniskillen in 1989 and they built and established The Belmore Court Motel.

The award-winning motel still remains in the McCartney family, with her son, Terry, taking over the business.

Ms McCartney was a proud grandmother and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Christopher, Meagan, Rosie, Lewis and Ellie.

She is predeceased by her husband Raymond and her sisters Reenie, Hazel and Sandra.

She is survived by her son Terry (Mary), daughter Jayne, her sisters Evelyn and Norma and her grandchildren Christopher, Meagan, Rosie, Lewis and Ellie.

