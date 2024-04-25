Planning application submitted for aeropark

A PLANNING application has been submitted for a major redevelopment project at St Angelo Airport in Enniskillen which could bring potential tourism and investment to the county.

According to the Planning Portal for Northern Ireland, an application has been launched for the development of 10 no self-catering aviation hangar homes at the Killadeas Road-based airport.

The proposed plan will also see the development of a private clubhouse, as well as an access road and car parking developed at the site.

English developer Peter Day proposed the recent planning application. As previously reported by the Herald, the Sussex man was very confident of the future development of an aeropark in Enniskillen.

“My planning consultant and I met with two leading local [Fermanagh and Omagh District] Councillors and the Head of Development at Enniskillen Town Hall to discuss my scheme of ten hangar homes and one used as a clubhouse adjacent to Enniskillen airport,” Mr Day told Flyer Club magazine last year.

The English developer previously floated his idea for the aviation hangar homes at Solent airport near Portsmouth, but his proposal was rejected by Fareham Borough Council.

“The meeting was very positive and such a refreshing change from the negativity shown by Fareham Borough for my scheme,” said Mr Day.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Roy Crawford, pictured left, previously shared his backing for the project.

“I’m very supportive of this – I think it is a fantastic initiative,” he told the Herald.

“The benefits could be people, for example, coming over for golf weekends and feed into the local economy that way while renting their aeropark hangar home as their actual base.

“Also from a tourism perspective, those coming over to stay can spend money in local bars and restaurants which would also be a boost to the local economy.”

