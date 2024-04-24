+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh road closure tomorrow for crash investigation
SADNESS... The late Niamh King.

Fermanagh road closure tomorrow for crash investigation

Posted: 4:55 pm April 24, 2024

Police are to return to the scene of the fatal collision in which 20-year-old Niamh King lost her life, to carry out an investigation into the tragic incident on December 13 past.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating will be visiting the Belfast Road, Lisbellaw tomorrow (Thursday, April 25). Testing will be carried outand a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted.

The A4 Belfast Road will be closed at its junction with Slate Quarry Lane.

It is expected to be closed to traffic from 9pm on Thursday 25 April until 2am on Friday 26 April.

Diversions will be in place through Lisbellaw village and access will be facilitated for emergency services during this time.

Enniskillen Road to remain closed following crash Fermanagh's roads claim yet another crash victim Time for a helping hand: Police Intelligence

