Enniskillen Road to remain closed following crash

The Ennsikillen Road, Ballinamallard is to remain closed overnight following the serious road crash earlier today.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance NI, attended the scene of the single vehicle collision on the Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard this morning. It is understood one person was seriously injured in the collision.

The road remains closed between the Baragh Road at Sydare and the Ballinamallard turn off near Trory, and traffic is being diverted through Ballinamallard. Police have advised it will likely remain closed until tomorrow.

Advertisement

“Motorists are advised that the Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard, is expected to remain closed overnight following a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the area earlier today, Sunday March 31st,” the PSNI said in a statement. “Please avoid the area if you can, and seek an alternative route for your journey.”