Emergency services attend crash on Enniskillen Road

Emergency services attend crash on Enniskillen Road

Posted: 12:42 pm March 31, 2024

Motorists are advised to avoid the Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard, where police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a one vehicle road traffic collision. The Air Ambulance NI has also attended the scene.
The road is closed between the Baragh Road at Sydare and the Ballinamallard turn off near Trory, and traffic is being diverted through Ballinamallard.
Please avoid the area if you can.

