Emergency services attend crash on Enniskillen Road

Motorists are advised to avoid the Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard, where police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a one vehicle road traffic collision. The Air Ambulance NI has also attended the scene.

The road is closed between the Baragh Road at Sydare and the Ballinamallard turn off near Trory, and traffic is being diverted through Ballinamallard.

Please avoid the area if you can.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007