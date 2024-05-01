Fermanagh residents urged for views on new bypass

IN THE WORKS… The Department for Infrastructure has sent a letter to a number of residents in Enniskillen regarding the development of the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass.

ENNISKILLEN residents have been urged to have their say on how the A4 Southern Bypass will maximise the ‘social, economic and environmental benefits’ for the county town.

Following the resumption of the Stormont Executive, the people of the town were given a major boost when Northern Ireland Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald allocated £16 million for the project.

This week, the Department for Infrastructure reached out to some residents in Enniskillen, with a survey on how the A4 Southern Bypass can benefit the town and the county.

“On 20 February 2024, funding approval for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass scheme was announced,” said the Department for Infrastructure’s letter which was sent to Enniskillen residents.

“This was a significant milestone for the project, paving the way for procurement and construction phases.”

Diggers moved onto the site of the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass in 2022, after then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon secured £2 million to help with the long-anticipated new project.

During the political stalemate when the Stormont Executive was down, it was reported that funding for the bypass had been reallocated by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to plug gaps in the budget.

With the Northern Ireland Executive back up and running and £16 million pledged, the green light has finally been given for the development of the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass.

“The A4 at Enniskillen forms part of the South-Western Key Transport Corridor and the bypass will greatly enhance this, providing a new transport link to the southern side of the town,” said the Department.

