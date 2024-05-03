Big changes to Enniskillen business scene

THE business merry-go-round has been spinning in Enniskillen lately, with new shops popping up and others moving on.

After seven years of operating in Townhall Street, Granny Annie’s bar and restaurant has changed hands.

Local businessman David Mahon of David Mahon Properties has taken ownership of the property and it will continue to operate as a bar and restaurant, although what it’ll now be called is yet to be decided. Mr Mahon has also agreed to a multi-million-pound deal to buy Moygashel-based The Linen Green shopping centre.

The Granny Annie’s pub chain is one of the leading brands in the North’s hospitality industry, serving food and drinks at its Enniskillen premises and providing live music and entertainment.

Before being under the Granny Annie’s banner, a JD Wetherspoon’s pub was run on the premises.

John Houston, the proprietor of Houstons department store, is retiring from retail but the Enniskillen shop at 1-3, High Street is not closing. Staff jobs are safe and the premises will be taken over by Menarys department store.

“Menarys will rebrand Houstons stores in Lurgan, Portadown, Downpatrick, Banbridge and Enniskillen and we look forward to welcoming the Houstons branch teams into the Menarys family,” Menarys managing director Stephen McCammon said.

Further along the way at 9, High Street, the vacant Dorothy Perkins lot is going to be taken over by Born Clothing, which is one of Ireland’s leading retailers in women’s and men’s clothing.

The Irish brand started in 2009 and has 25 stores nationwide or online. Meanwhile, the popular LYDIA coffee shop at the Diamond has branched out and set up a second establishment in Townhall Street where independent shoe retailer, Shoephoric, used to be. Their new premises are already open.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007