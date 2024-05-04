+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New retailer revealed for retail and leisure park

Posted: 2:49 pm May 4, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
Lakeland’s retail and leisure park has announced a big brand who will be joining the complex.

The park revealed that Home Bargains will be one of the shops to be trading when it is completed.

They announced on Facebook on Saturday 4 May,

“No more driving to Omagh for bargains for your home, we’re bringing Home Bargains to you!

“After much speculation, we’re excited to announce we’ve secured Home Bargains as one of the retailers joining Lakelands this Autumn! 👏🏼

“Stay tuned for more updates, as we start to share our retailers over the coming weeks,” they added.

