EE closure date set for October 31
The EE Call Centre in Enniskillen.

EE closure date set for October 31

Posted: 12:18 pm May 14, 2024

THE Herald understands that the proposed date of closure of EE, formerly BT, site in Enniskillen has been set for October 31.

Just last month, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Diamond in Enniskillen in solidarity with 300 workers whose jobs are at risk at the EE, formerly BT, call centre.

