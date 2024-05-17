+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFree parking at South West Acute Hospital scrapped

Free parking at South West Acute Hospital scrapped

Posted: 4:01 pm May 17, 2024

FREE parking at the South West Acute Hospital and across the North is now over.

Visitors, employees and patients at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen availed of free parking since Monday, thanks to a Stormont blunder, but normal service had now been resumed.

Check out Wednesday’s paper for more on the story.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

SWC chief welcomes pay deal for local lecturers Fermanagh suspected stroke patient sent home without scan ‘I’d rather die than go back to SWAH A&E’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:01 pm May 17, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA