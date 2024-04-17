+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man buys The Linen Green for £4 million
INVESTMENT... Fermanagh man David Mahon has bought The Linen Green.

Fermanagh man buys The Linen Green for £4 million

Posted: 3:12 pm April 17, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH man has agreed a multi-million pound deal to buy Moygashel-based The Linen Green.

The 122,266 square feet area consists of around 30 retailers, businesses and coffee shops and it’s a popular stop-off for keen shoppers and tourists to the North.

Enniskillen businessman David Mahon of David Mahon Properties has purchased The Linen Green from fashion chain DV8. It’s believed that the deal was around £4 million.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Mahon said that they has finalised the deal to take over Moygashel-based The Linen Green earlier this year, on January 31.

“We have a number of shopping centres both in Northern Ireland and the mainland UK,” he said.

Mr Mahon also confirmed that David Mahon Properties own Carrickfergus-based De Courcy Centre, the Kings Square shopping mall in Belfast and Larne’s Murrayfield Shopping Centre.

The Fermanagh man has bought The Linen Green from DV8. The UK-wide fashion chain previously purchased the facility from the Neptune Group in 2021.



