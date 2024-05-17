BREAKING: GP appointed for Fermanagh border practice

THE Swanlinbar community has said they’re ‘delighted’ after the appointment of a new GP.

For the past three years the practice just across the border has been run on a full-time basis by a locum GP.

On Friday afternoon, Swanlinbar Development Association confirmed that a new GP has been appointed to the Swanlinbar Health Centre Practice.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to inform you that Dr. Cristian Cimpoeru was interviewed for the position of Permanent GP for the Swanlinbar Health Centre Practice this week and has been successful,” said the Swanlinbar Development Association in a post on Facebook.

“We congratulate him on his appointment and we wish him all the best for his future career here in Swanlinbar.”

The future of the service was thrown into doubt after the local GP informed the Health Service Executive (HSE) at the end of January that the contract for the practice would not be renewed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition