PROGRESS... The new shopping and leisure development at the site of the old Unipork factory in Enniskillen.

Work continues at Unipork site in Fermanagh

Posted: 2:14 pm April 12, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

WORK is continuing at pace on the exciting new shopping and leisure development at the site of the old Unipork factory in Enniskillen.

SDS Design engineers have released photographs of the quick progress of the new Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park.

The retail development will bring popular shopping brands to the town such as the popular Home Bargains, The Range and Tim Hortons who have already signed up for units at the Cornagrade Road-based facility.

The complex will also provide many activities such as a cinema, bowling alley, hotel and coffee shops.

The company behind it, Elm Grange, is headed by the Curran family from Tyrone, while the cinema and movie complex outlet is being brought to Fermanagh by the Simpson family from Donegal, who are the owners of the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.

The complex which is expected to create 200 local jobs, it’s hoped it willl also bring an increase of cross-border trade to the island town.

Noelle McAloon, Enniskillen BID manager stated, “None of us have a crystal ball yet, but there is that potential there for additional cross-border trade.

“The potential of the development is that it will bring in trade from other counties.

“Our challenge as BID is that we tell those new visitors about the town centre, I think there is definitely room for both.”

