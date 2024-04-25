Warning after another serious collision in Fermanagh

ANOTHER week, another serious collision on Fermanagh’s roads.

On Saturday evening a man and a woman were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the Roscor Bridge near Belleek. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

A 27-year-old-man has been charged with various motoring offences in connection with the crash, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

The man is due before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on May 13, with the charges being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The weekend collision was the latest in a long list of serious crashes across the county in recent weeks.

Local man John Coyle, who lobbied the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for more investment while he was a councillor, said years of under-funding had left local roads in a dangerous condition.

“Stormont has set aside £9 million for potholes,” he said. “It’s a sad state of affairs that I haven’t seen road improvements There are a huge number of defects on the roads.”

Noting the funding was often announced with “glee” by ministers, Mr Coyle noted that by the time it “trickles down” to areas in rural Fermanagh it was not enough to cover everything that needs done on our roads due to many years of under investment.

