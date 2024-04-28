+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlinePolice arrest man on suspicion of rape in Enniskillen
The Broadmeadow, Enniskillen.

Police arrest man on suspicion of rape in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:45 pm April 28, 2024

Police investigating a report of a rape in Enniskillen this morning (Sunday, April 28) have arrested a 38-year-old man.

The alleged incident took place in the Broadmeadow area of the county town, and the scene was closed off for examination, while officers carried out enquiries.

Now, the PSNI have confirmed a man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman said, “Police investigating a report of a rape in the Broadmeadow area of Enniskillen in the early hours of Sunday morning, 28th April, have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Posted: 3:45 pm April 28, 2024
