Man with gun steals 'substantial sum' in Fermanagh
ROBBERY...Cross Street in Lisnaskea where the armed robbery took place last Sunday.

Man with gun steals ‘substantial sum’ in Fermanagh

Posted: 9:09 am April 17, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A MAN armed with a gun has stolen a “substantial sum of cash” during an armed robbery in Lisnaskea.

Police said it happened at a business in the Cross Street area of Lisnakea last Sunday afternoon. Sources told the Herald that the business in question is Ladbrokes bookmakers in the town.

A member of staff was threatened before the assailant “made off on foot with a substantial sum of cash”, leaving the staff member badly shaken.

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott expressed his shock at the news of the local armed robbery.

“It is deeply troubling to hear that a staff member has been held at gunpoint in Lisnaskea. I express wholeheartedly my solidarity with the business and in particular the staff member involved,” Mr Elliott said.

“It is unacceptable that any business or staff member should be subject to such intimidatory or violent act. It was wrong in the past and it’s certainly wrong now.

“I know the Lisnaskea business community and the wider community will rally around those affected.”

The police investigation is ongoing and detectives are appealing for information following the armed robbery.

“At approximately 5.20pm we received a report that a man, armed with a gun entered the premises in the Cross Street area and threatened a member of staff,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man then made off on foot with a substantial sum of cash. The staff member was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by their ordeal.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1267 of 14/04/24.”

