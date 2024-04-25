Community advice team set for marathon challenge

THE local public is being urged to get behind the team at Community Advice Fermanagh, who are going the ‘extra mile’ to keep supporting residents across the county.

A group from the hard-working local charity is currently preparing to take part in the ‘Eight Mile Walk’ as part of the Belfast City Marathon on May 5.

While eight miles may be a lot less than 26, it will be no easy dander, with participants required to complete the challenge in under two-and-a-half hours.

The Community Advice team is taking part in the challenge to raise funds for their vital service – formerly known as Fermanagh Citizens Advice – which helped almost 12,000 clients across Fermanagh last year alone, and helped increase “financial maximisation” in the county by over £1.1 million.

Run as an independent charity ever since 2018, Community Advice Fermanagh is supported by both the local Council and the Department for Communities. However, with this support not covering all of its running costs, the charity also has to raise its own funds too.

Manager Bernie Maguire told the ‘Herald the charity was the only service of its kind in the county, providing vital advice and help to anyone and everyone who needs it.

“We are the only organisation in Fermanagh who can deal with everyone. There’s no eligibility criteria, anyone of any age or background can come to us. There is no on else,” she said.

The many areas the charity advises clients on include, but are not limited to, social security benefits, the move to Universal Credit (UC), housing, employment, pensions, debt, cross border issues, and many more.

Ms Maguire said the service was currently extremely busy, given the current economic climate.

“The cost of living is the biggest thing, especially for working families, and the move to UC as well,” she said, adding a lot of clients were seeking advice on how to maximise their income. “People are really struggling with the cost of living.”

To donate to the team and help support this crucial service visit www.gofundme.com/f/community-advice-fermanagh