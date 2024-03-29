Fintona assault accused denied bail

A FINTONA man has been refused bail after being found shirtless in ex partners house, court hears.

Brendan Gillen (24) of Meadowbrook appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court after being held in custody overnight.

Gillen is charged with criminal damage and assault on police.

The court heard that on March 18 at 5am, the police received a report from the victim that her ex-partner attended their address in Fintona and smashed her window.

The police attended the address and spoke to the victim, who informed the officers that the defendant was in the property.

After entering the house, the officers came to the stairs where Gillen was found shirtless at the top of the stairs intoxicated.

Due to his intoxication, the defendant was brought to the South West Acute Hospital before being brought to custody.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy noted that the defendant was on bail at the time for related offences.

The police detective told the court they were objecting to bail on the grounds of failing to adhere to bail conditions, the defendants address and the likelihood to reoffend.

It was noted by the detective that the defendant had 37 previous convictions – some committed whilst on bail.

Additionally, 12 breaches of bail were acknowledged, though they occurred a number of years ago.

Mr Fahy told the court that Gillen had no hesitation accepting the breach of bail, and noted that the defendant faced his sentencing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on April 22.

In reference to the proximity to the sentencing date, Mr Fahy requested that Gillen should have his bail readmitted, citing that no formal complaint had been entered from the incident.

Deputy district judge Peter Prenter refused bail for Gillen in fear that the 24-year-old would reoffend.

Gillen will face his sentencing on April 22 at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, with a review on April 15.

