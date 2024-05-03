Anger as Irvinestown Recycling Centre closes temporarily

LOCAL residents were left angry and confused after it was revealed that Irvinestown’s busy recycling centre was to close for eight weeks.

In a statement last week, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) announced the temporary closure and the reason for it.

“Irvinestown Household Recycling Centre will be closed from Monday, 29 April, 2024 for 8 weeks for essential maintenance works to resolve drainage issues,” the statement read.

“During the period of closure, recycling facilities will be available at Kesh or Drumee Recycling Centres.

“We thank you for your understanding and apologise for the inconvenience as we complete works to improve the facility.”

However, the move brought an angry response on social media to the OFDC’s Facebook post about the closure of the facility on the Enniskillen Road.

“Has this been advised elsewhere previously? First time I’m seeing this! Essentially one working day notice for an 8-week closure,” one person commented.

“So is FODC going to give us mileage for us having to go out of our way? Rates have increased yet again this year for what exactly?? To get a bin collected? Something needs to be done,” another wrote.

The criticism did not end there, with another posting: “Irvinestown is a whole lot better than other amenity sites that I know of. Seems a very long time to deprive the community of the facility. Drumee is not a great option given the distance involved, so there will be additional pressure on Kesh [recycling centre].”

One angry Facebook user simply wrote: “Closed for two months. SERIOUSLY! FODC is a joke.”

