Enniskillen man charged with indecent child images

AN Enniskillen man has been returned for trial facing multiple charges relating to the alleged making and possessing of indecent child images, with some counts dating back over six years.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Jason Brown (21) from Corratistune Road who is accused of 25 charges comprising 15 counts of making indecent images of a child, four of possessing prohibited images of child and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and a further three of possessing indecent images.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on dates between April 2018 and June 2022.

No details surrounding the circumstances which led to Brown’s arrest were disclosed during the short hearing before Enniskillen Magistrates Court, where he spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Brown declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge McSorley remanded him on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Newry on a date to be fixed next month.

