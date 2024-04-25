Fermanagh man facing fraud charges

A CASE of alleged fraud and false accounting involving a former director of a Fermanagh playgroup is to transfer to crown court.

Martin Cox (40) from Hillcrest, Enniskillen is accused of 16 offences comprising five counts each of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

There are also four counts of making or supplying articles for use in fraud and single counts of false accounting and theft.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between October 2018 and December 2022.

It is contended Cox dishonestly made a number of cash transfers ranging from £750 to £5000 to cause loss to Tiny Tots Cross Community Playgroup and gain for himself.

It is further alleged he made a number of articles namely an email address, an invoice and a false email conversation each of which had been designed or adapted for use in the course of fraud.

Finally, Cox is charged with stealing £7838 cash from the playgroup accounts.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court a decision has been taken to proceed on indictment.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Cox on continuing bail to return to court on May 8 when a committal hearing is scheduled.

