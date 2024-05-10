Fermanagh play parks reopen after improvement works

THE Council has confirmed the reopening of the Community Centre and St Davog’s Play Parks in Belleek following improvement works as part of the Council’s ongoing Play Park Strategy.

The improvement works at both play parks provide a range of enhanced, accessible and inclusive play facilities for children and young people across the local area. This includes elements such as swings, roundabout, slide, age-appropriate climbing structures and activity stations.

Speaking about the completion of the works, council chairman Thomas O’Reilly, said, “I am delighted to see the completion of the improvement works at the Community Centre and St Davog’s Play Parks in Belleek. I am confident that the children and young people in the local area will enjoy the new facilities now and in the years ahead.

The works being undertaken as part of the Council’s ambitious Play Park Strategy are important, particularly in our rural towns and villages, to ensure all children have opportunities to be more active. It is also important that both children and parents also have the opportunity to socialise with others.”

