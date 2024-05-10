+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh play parks reopen after improvement works

Fermanagh play parks reopen after improvement works

Posted: 2:22 pm May 10, 2024

THE Council has confirmed the reopening of the Community Centre and St Davog’s Play Parks in Belleek following improvement works as part of the Council’s ongoing Play Park Strategy.

The improvement works at both play parks provide a range of enhanced, accessible and inclusive play facilities for children and young people across the local area. This includes elements such as swings, roundabout, slide, age-appropriate climbing structures and activity stations.

Speaking about the completion of the works, council chairman Thomas O’Reilly, said, “I am delighted to see the completion of the improvement works at the Community Centre and St Davog’s Play Parks in Belleek. I am confident that the children and young people in the local area will enjoy the new facilities now and in the years ahead.

Advertisement

The works being undertaken as part of the Council’s ambitious Play Park Strategy are important, particularly in our rural towns and villages, to ensure all children have opportunities to be more active. It is also important that both children and parents also have the opportunity to socialise with others.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Excitement at plans for new development in Fermanagh Work continues at Unipork site in Fermanagh Council hands out most parking tickets in North

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:22 pm May 10, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA